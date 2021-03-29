Ultramar Player of the Week | Justin Côté (March 29, 2021)

The latest Ultramar Player of the Week in the QMJHL is Drummondville Voltigeurs center Justin Cote. In a pair of games, the 16-year-old from Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec scored five times and added an assist as the Voltigeurs went unbeaten.

On Wednesday night at home, Cote recorded his first career QMJHL hat trick, assisted on the eventual game winning tally and recorded a +/- rating of +3 in the Voltigeurs 7-4 triumph over the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada. The dynamic rookie was an easy choice for first star of the game.

Cote would continue his hot streak the following night within the protected environment at the Marcel Dionne Centre. His powerplay marker at the 5:48 mark of the second period would hold up as the game winner, another first in the “Q” for the freshman. He would add an insurance tally under three minutes later as the Voltigeurs went on to defeat the Gatineau Olympiques, 5-2. For the second straight game, Cote would be named the first star of the contest.

Cote was drafted by the Volts in the second round of the 2020 QMJHL Entry Draft. This latest offensive outburst gives him 15 points in nine games during the month of March. He currently leads all rookies in goals with 17 and sits fifth in points with 24.

2020-2021 Ultramar Player of the Week:

Week 1 | Oct. 2 – Oct. 4 : Miguel Tourigny (Armada | Blainville-Boisbriand)

Week 2 | Oct. 5 – Oct. 11 : Mavrik Bourque (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 3 | Oct. 12 – Oct. 18 : Félix-Antoine Marcotty (Titan | Acadie-Bathurst)

Week 4 | Oct. 19 – Oct. 25 : Elliot Desnoyers (Mooseheads | Halifax)

Week 5 | Oct. 26 – Nov. 1 : Jordan Spence (Wildcats | Moncton)

Week 6 | Nov. 2 – Nov. 8 : Elliot Desnoyers (Mooseheads | Halifax)

Week 7 | Nov. 9 – Nov. 15 : Alex Beaucage (Huskies | Rouyn-Noranda)

Week 8 | Nov. 16 – Nov. 22 : Luke Henman (Armada | Blainville-Boisbriand)

Week 9 | Nov. 23 – Nov. 30 : Justin Robidas (Foreurs | Val-d’Or)

Week 10 | Jan. 22 – Jan. 24 : Samuel Hlavaj (Phoenix | Sherbrooke)

Week 11 | Jan. 29 – Jan. 31 : Mavrik Bourque (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 12 | Feb. 1 – Feb. 7 : Christopher Merisier-Ortiz (Armada | Blainville-Boisbriand)

Week 13 | Feb. 8 – Feb. 14 : Edouard St-Laurent (Huskies | Rouyn-Noranda)

Week 14 | Feb. 15 – Feb. 21 : Cedric Desruisseaux (Islanders | Charlottetown)

Week 15 | Feb. 22 – Feb. 28 : Zachary L’Heureux (Mooseheads | Halifax)

Week 16 | Mar. 1 – Mar. 7 : Xavier Cormier (Océanic | Rimouski)

Week 17 | Mar. 8 – Mar. 14 : Ryan Francis (Sea Dogs | Saint John)

Week 18 | Mar. 15 – Mar. 21 : Colten Ellis (Islanders | Charlottetown)

Week 19 | Mar. 22 – Mar. 28 : Justin Côté (Voltigeurs | Drummondville)