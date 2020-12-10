‘Sweet 16’ set following Thursday action in #KiaCHLeCup

The ‘Sweet 16’ is now set following Thursday’s four contests to close out Round 2.
Saint John Sea Dogs 7 vs. Rimouski Oceanic 5
Sweet 16 here we come!
Riley Bezeau and the @SJSeaDogs win a wild one over the @oceanicrimouski to advance to the third round of the #KiaCHLeCup, 7-5 the final. Big thanks to Zachary Massicotte for one heck of a contest! pic.twitter.com/nR3pD5etnu
— Saint John Sea Dogs (@SJSeaDogs) December 10, 2020
Combining for 12 goals, the Thursday opener between the QMJHL counterpart Sea Dogs and Oceanic offered up plenty of offensive fireworks. Trailing 4-3 after 40 minutes, Saint John pieced together a four-goal final frame highlighted by a two-tally effort from 2019 QMJHL first-overall pick Joshua Roy en route to a 7-5 victory and a ticket to the third round for the squad led by Riley Bezeau.
Lethbridge Hurricanes 4 vs. Flint Firebirds 0
Hallzy brought home another W with solid defensive and offensive play in Round 2 of the #KiaCHLeCup!! 👏 #SweetSixteen
3 Stars:
⭐️ TETACHUK🧱
⭐️⭐️ HALL (@Hallzy_88)🎮
⭐️⭐️⭐️ OKULIAR🚨#WHLCanes #yql pic.twitter.com/gmcDkLmeQK
— Lethbridge Hurricanes (@WHLHurricanes) December 11, 2020
Marking just the second shutout of the tournament, Hurricanes netminder Carl Tetachuk was unstoppable in the blue paint to extinguish the Firebirds in a 4-0 final that counted team representative Justin Hall among the goal scorers for Lethbridge.
Edmonton Oil Kings 3 vs. Moose Jaw Warriors 1
💪 @JalenLuypen #KiaCHLeCup https://t.co/Pm3rZvA1Lz
— Edmonton Oil Kings (@EdmOilKings) December 11, 2020
Veteran experience powered the Oil Kings to a 3-1 win over the Warriors in which NHL drafted prospects in St. Louis Blues up-and-comer Jake Neighbours as well as budding blue-liner and New York Rangers draftee Matthew Robertson both lit the lamp for an Edmonton squad led by Jalen Luypen.
Erie Otters 6 vs. Ottawa 67’s 2
The man in the 🎅 suit is into the sweet 16 of the #KiaCHLeCup! A four goal third period propels @9Hoff1 into the next round to take on @EdmOilKings. GG @Ottawa67sHockey!
🎮: https://t.co/POQivSuGjL
🏆: https://t.co/7zjehhTgyf pic.twitter.com/GhK6RTX2BL
— Erie 🦦🦦🦦 (@ErieOtters) December 11, 2020
With a once again festively dressed Brendan Hoffmann at the controls, the Otters were again victorious, this time over their OHL brethren 67’s in coming up with a 6-2 victory highlighted by a hat-trick from forward Austen Swankler.