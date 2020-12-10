‘Sweet 16’ set following Thursday action in #KiaCHLeCup

The ‘Sweet 16’ is now set following Thursday’s four contests to close out Round 2.

Saint John Sea Dogs 7 vs. Rimouski Oceanic 5

Sweet 16 here we come! Riley Bezeau and the @SJSeaDogs win a wild one over the @oceanicrimouski to advance to the third round of the #KiaCHLeCup, 7-5 the final. Big thanks to Zachary Massicotte for one heck of a contest! pic.twitter.com/nR3pD5etnu — Saint John Sea Dogs (@SJSeaDogs) December 10, 2020

Combining for 12 goals, the Thursday opener between the QMJHL counterpart Sea Dogs and Oceanic offered up plenty of offensive fireworks. Trailing 4-3 after 40 minutes, Saint John pieced together a four-goal final frame highlighted by a two-tally effort from 2019 QMJHL first-overall pick Joshua Roy en route to a 7-5 victory and a ticket to the third round for the squad led by Riley Bezeau.

Lethbridge Hurricanes 4 vs. Flint Firebirds 0

Hallzy brought home another W with solid defensive and offensive play in Round 2 of the #KiaCHLeCup!! 👏 #SweetSixteen 3 Stars:

⭐️ TETACHUK🧱

⭐️⭐️ HALL (@Hallzy_88)🎮

⭐️⭐️⭐️ OKULIAR🚨#WHLCanes #yql pic.twitter.com/gmcDkLmeQK — Lethbridge Hurricanes (@WHLHurricanes) December 11, 2020

Marking just the second shutout of the tournament, Hurricanes netminder Carl Tetachuk was unstoppable in the blue paint to extinguish the Firebirds in a 4-0 final that counted team representative Justin Hall among the goal scorers for Lethbridge.

Edmonton Oil Kings 3 vs. Moose Jaw Warriors 1

Veteran experience powered the Oil Kings to a 3-1 win over the Warriors in which NHL drafted prospects in St. Louis Blues up-and-comer Jake Neighbours as well as budding blue-liner and New York Rangers draftee Matthew Robertson both lit the lamp for an Edmonton squad led by Jalen Luypen.

Erie Otters 6 vs. Ottawa 67’s 2

The man in the 🎅 suit is into the sweet 16 of the #KiaCHLeCup! A four goal third period propels @9Hoff1 into the next round to take on @EdmOilKings. GG @Ottawa67sHockey!

🎮: https://t.co/POQivSuGjL

🏆: https://t.co/7zjehhTgyf pic.twitter.com/GhK6RTX2BL — Erie 🦦🦦🦦 (@ErieOtters) December 11, 2020

With a once again festively dressed Brendan Hoffmann at the controls, the Otters were again victorious, this time over their OHL brethren 67’s in coming up with a 6-2 victory highlighted by a hat-trick from forward Austen Swankler.