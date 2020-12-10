MENU
December 10, 2020

‘Sweet 16’ set following Thursday action in #KiaCHLeCup

eCup
The ‘Sweet 16’ is now set following Thursday’s four contests to close out Round 2.

Saint John Sea Dogs 7 vs. Rimouski Oceanic 5

Combining for 12 goals, the Thursday opener between the QMJHL counterpart Sea Dogs and Oceanic offered up plenty of offensive fireworks. Trailing 4-3 after 40 minutes, Saint John pieced together a four-goal final frame highlighted by a two-tally effort from 2019 QMJHL first-overall pick Joshua Roy en route to a 7-5 victory and a ticket to the third round for the squad led by Riley Bezeau.

Lethbridge Hurricanes 4 vs. Flint Firebirds 0

Marking just the second shutout of the tournament, Hurricanes netminder Carl Tetachuk was unstoppable in the blue paint to extinguish the Firebirds in a 4-0 final that counted team representative Justin Hall among the goal scorers for Lethbridge.

Edmonton Oil Kings 3 vs. Moose Jaw Warriors 1

Veteran experience powered the Oil Kings to a 3-1 win over the Warriors in which NHL drafted prospects in St. Louis Blues up-and-comer Jake Neighbours as well as budding blue-liner and New York Rangers draftee Matthew Robertson both lit the lamp for an Edmonton squad led by Jalen Luypen.

Erie Otters 6 vs. Ottawa 67’s 2

With a once again festively dressed Brendan Hoffmann at the controls, the Otters were again victorious, this time over their OHL brethren 67’s in coming up with a 6-2 victory highlighted by a hat-trick from forward Austen Swankler.

