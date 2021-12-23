Storm’s Owen Bennett Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Owen Bennett of the Guelph Storm is the OHL Goaltender of the Week, helping the Storm secure first place in the Western Conference entering the holiday break with 25 saves in a win on Saturday.

Bennett earned his seventh win in eight starts, defeating the London Knights in a second straight outing with 25 saves on 26 shots as the Storm won 4-1 on home ice. The 6-foot-3 netminder earned third star honours in the game as Guelph leapfrogged London in the standings, improving to 17-8-1-1 as the top team in the Western Conference.

A 19-year-old native of Georgetown, Ont., Bennett owns a 9-5-1-0 record, 3.33 goals-against average, .875 save percentage and two shutouts over 15 games this season. The sophomore goaltender carries a career mark of 18-20-1-2 with a 3.71 goals-against average and .879 save percentage in 42 career regular season games with the Storm. He was Guelph’s fourth round (67th overall) pick in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection.

Also considered for the award this week, Mississauga Steelheads goaltender Roman Basran made 26 saves in Saturday’s 2-1 win over the visiting North Bay Battalion, helping the Trout pull into a first place tie atop the Central Division. Zachary Paputsakis made 32 saves in the Oshawa Generals’ 4-2 road win over the Ottawa 67’s on Friday.

2021-22 OHL Goaltenders of the Week – Regular Season:

Dec. 13 – Dec. 19: Owen Bennett (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 6 – Dec. 12: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)

Nov. 29 – Dec. 5: Leevi Merilainen (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 22 – Nov. 28: Tye Austin (Peterborough Petes)

Nov. 15 – Nov. 21: Ben Gaudreau (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 8 – Nov. 14: Joe Vrbetic (North Bay Battalion

Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Roman Basran (Mississauga Steelheads)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Jacob Oster (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Brett Brochu (London Knights)

Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Tucker Tynan (Niagara IceDogs)