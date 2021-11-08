Steelheads’ Roman Basran Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Roman Basran of the Mississauga Steelheads is the OHL Goaltender of the Week with three wins, a 0.97 goals-against average, .952 save percentage and his first career OHL shutout.

Basran backstopped the Steelheads to a perfect 3-0 week on the ice, first turning aside 18 shots in a 3-2 overtime road win over the Kingston Frontenacs on Wednesday. He provided a clean sheet on Friday, making 20 saves for his first OHL shutout as the Trout beat the Hamilton Bulldogs 3-0 on home ice. Basran wrapped up the weekend on Sunday, making 21 saves in a 4-1 victory over the visiting Niagara IceDogs.

A 20-year-old product of Vancouver, BC, Basran was acquired by the Steelheads via OHL entry waivers on October 4. He played four seasons with the WHL’s Kelowna Rockets, going 52-41-7-4 with a 2.90 goals-against average, .905 save percentage and five shutouts after originally being selected in the third round of the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft. The 6-foot-2, 192Ib. netminder represented Canada Black at the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Dawson Creek and Fort St. John, BC. Basran owns the League’s second-lowest goals-against average of 2.37, going 5-3-0-0 with an .894 save percentage with the Steelheads so far this season.

Other goaltenders considered for the award this week include Xavier Medina of the Windsor Spitfires who went 2-0 with a 1.99 goals-against average and .933 save percentage. London Knights goaltender Brett Brochu also played well, going 1-1 with a 1.98 goals-against average and .909 save percentage.

2021-22 OHL Goaltenders of the Week – Regular Season:

Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Roman Basran (Mississauga Steelheads)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Jacob Oster (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Brett Brochu (London Knights)

Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Tucker Tynan (Niagara IceDogs)