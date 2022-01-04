Steelheads’ Joe Ranger Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Joe Ranger of the Mississauga Steelheads is the OHL Goaltender of the Week, helping the Steelheads remain on top of the standings by posting a 3.00 goals-against average, .909 save percentage and turning aside 60 shots in a pair of victories.

Ranger made 35 saves on Wednesday as the Steelheads won a Central Division showdown, defeating the visiting North Bay Battalion 5-4 despite being outshot 39-22. He was solid in a New Year’s Eve road win over the Sudbury Wolves on Friday, making 25 saves as the Trout took it 8-2 for their fourth straight win.

A 19-year-old native of Carp, Ont., Ranger currently leads the League in goals-against average (1.93) and save percentage (.929) while posting a 9-2-1-0 record with two shutouts over 13 games. He’s played to an overall record of 15-12-5-0 with a 3.40 goals-against average and .885 save percentage in 39 career OHL regular season games with Mississauga. Ranger was originally the Steelheads’ fourth round (63rd overall) pick in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection and joins Roman Basran as the second Mississauga netminder to earn the award this season.

Also considered for recognition this week, Saginaw Spirit rookie Andrew Oke went 2-1-0-0 with a 2.62 goals-against average and .908 save percentage. Flint Firebirds netminder Luke Cavallin was 1-0-0-1 with a 2.41 goals-against average and .918 save percentage.

2021-22 OHL Goaltenders of the Week – Regular Season:

Dec. 27 – Jan. 2: Joe Ranger (Mississauga Steelheads)

Dec. 13 – Dec. 19: Owen Bennett (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 6 – Dec. 12: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)

Nov. 29 – Dec. 5: Leevi Merilainen (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 22 – Nov. 28: Tye Austin (Peterborough Petes)

Nov. 15 – Nov. 21: Ben Gaudreau (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 8 – Nov. 14: Joe Vrbetic (North Bay Battalion

Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Roman Basran (Mississauga Steelheads)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Jacob Oster (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Brett Brochu (London Knights)

Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Tucker Tynan (Niagara IceDogs)