Spokane Chiefs to select first overall in 2021 WHL Prospects Draft

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the Spokane Chiefs will select first overall in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft following the completion of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft Lottery.

The 2021 WHL Prospects Draft is scheduled for Thursday, December 9, 2021.

All 22 WHL Clubs participated in the four-phase lottery, unique for the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. The lottery proceedings determined the order of selection for the first round of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, with inverse order of standing from the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season determining the order of selection for the second round and all subsequent rounds.

WATCH: 2021 WHL PROSPECTS DRAFT LOTTERY

2021 WHL PROSPECTS DRAFT – FIRST ROUND ORDER OF SELECTION

Spokane Chiefs Tri-City Americans Brandon Wheat Kings (from Victoria Royals) Brandon Wheat Kings (from Moose Jaw Warriors) Red Deer Rebels Swift Current Broncos Swift Current Broncos (from Portland Winterhawks) Medicine Hat Tigers Seattle Thunderbirds Regina Pats Vancouver Giants Calgary Hitmen Edmonton Oil Kings (from Kelowna Rockets) Prince Albert Raiders Prince George Cougars Moose Jaw Warriors (from Saskatoon Blades) Lethbridge Hurricanes Winnipeg ICE Edmonton Oil Kings Everett Silvertips Kamloops Blazers Brandon Wheat Kings

Teams from Pool B and Pool C had the opportunity to obtain the first-overall selection in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, while WHL Division Champions from Pool A had the opportunity to move up and select sixth overall. The selection process for the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft Lottery was administered by Kevin Jenkin from KPMG.

Pool A teams included WHL Division Champions from 2020-21 – the Brandon Wheat Kings, Edmonton Oil Kings, Everett Silvertips, and Kamloops Blazers.

Pool C teams included the lowest place Club from each of the B.C., Central and U.S. Divisions, and the two lowest place Clubs from the East Division for a total of five teams – the Moose Jaw Warriors, Red Deer Rebels, Swift Current Broncos, Tri-City Americans, and Victoria Royals.

Pool B teams included the Calgary Hitmen, Kelowna Rockets, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Medicine Hat Tigers, Portland Winterhawks, Prince Albert Raiders, Prince George Cougars, Regina Pats, Saskatoon Blades, Seattle Thunderbirds, Spokane Chiefs, Vancouver Giants, and Winnipeg ICE.

The order of selection for the second round and all other rounds will be the inverse order of final 2020-21 WHL Regular Season standings.

2021 WHL PROSPECTS DRAFT – SECOND ROUND (AND SUBSEQUENT ROUNDS) ORDER OF SELECTION

*traded picks are not reflected

Victoria Royals Red Deer Rebels Swift Current Broncos Tri-City Americans Moose Jaw Warriors Spokane Chiefs Lethbridge Hurricanes Regina Pats Seattle Thunderbirds Prince Albert Raiders Prince George Cougars Vancouver Giants Calgary Hitmen Portland Winterhawks Medicine Hat Tigers Kelowna Rockets Saskatoon Blades Winnipeg ICE Brandon Wheat Kings Kamloops Blazers Everett Silvertips Edmonton Oil Kings

Players eligible for the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft will be 2006-born players who reside in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.