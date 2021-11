The Windsor Spitfires celebrated the legacy of Mr. Goalie on Thursday night at the WFCU Centre, raising Glenn Hall’s commemorative banner to the rafters. Hall played for the Spitfires from 1949-51, winning the Red Tilson Trophy in 1951 before a lengthy NHL career that included a Stanley Cup title and three Vezina Trophies. He holds the NHL goaltending record for most First Team All-Star designations with seven while also leading the league in shutouts six different times.