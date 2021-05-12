Sherbrooke will select first overall at the 2021 QMJHL Entry Draft presented by Fenplast

Earlier today, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League held its lottery to determine the first five selections of the 2021 QMJHL Entry Draft presented by Fenplast.

This year’s draw was held under the supervision of QMJHL Commissionner, Gilles Courteau, QMJHL Director of communications, Maxime Blouin, as well as members of the press Kevin Dubé (Journal de Québec), Stéphane Leroux (RDS) and Alexandre Pratt (La Presse).

With three balls and a 14% chance of winning the draw, it was the Sherbrooke Phœnix whose lottery ball came out first meaning that the franchise will have the privilege of selecting with the next draft’s number one pick.

The Cape Breton Eagles, who ended the season in 17th place, will be selecting second overall. The Eagles had six balls and a 28% chance of landing the first overall pick.

Although the Baie-Comeau Drakkar (9 balls and 43%) finished last in the 2020-2021 regular season, they dropped to third place in the draft lottery. The Quebec Remparts (2 balls and 10%) landed the fourth overall selection while the Halifax Mooseheads will select fifth.

Here is the order of the first five selections of next June’s draft: