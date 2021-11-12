EN
FR
MENU
CHL TV ALL-ACCESS SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE
November 12, 2021
Saves Breakdown | with Francesco Lapenna
QMJHL
Watch more on CHL TV >
The Drummondville Voltigeurs netminder analyzes some of his nicest saves!
More News
2021-22 Canadian Hockey League Broadcast Schedule
1 month ago
Battalion's Petrov signs with Oilers
3 hours ago
NHL's Blues return Neighbours to Oil Kings
3 hours ago
WHL Top 10 - November 12, 2021
3 hours ago
OHL This Week: November 12 to 14, 2021
3 hours ago
B.J. Adams Named New Head Coach of Otters
3 hours ago
Welcoming Kirsten Welsh as the OHL's first woman linesperson
3 hours ago