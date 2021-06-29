MENU
June 29, 2021

RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year: Matchup #9 – Peters vs. Crnkovic

The 2020-21 RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year showdown continues! Help us sort through the top plays from the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season to determine the ultimate champion!

We’ve randomly distributed 32 of the top plays from 2020-21 across a bracket, creating head-to-head matchups that will roll out over the next month. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter every weekday to cast your vote in a new matchup and help us determine the 2020-21 RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year!

Visit WHL.ca/whlplayoftheyear for the complete bracket and list of matchups!

Matchup #9 – Brayden Peters (Calgary Hitmen) vs. Kyle Crnkovic (Saskatoon Blades)

March 19, 2021 – Brayden Peters vs. Lethbridge Hurricanes

Calgary netminder Brayden Peters made his submission to the WHL Play of the Year showdown March 19 in Lethbridge, with the Hurricanes ahead 2-1 late in the third period and searching for insurance. The puck found its way to Lethbridge forward Noah Boyko at the side of the net, but Peters lunged to his left to get his catching mitt on the rebound chance to keep the Hitmen deficit to one goal.

March 13, 2021 – Kyle Crnkovic vs. Swift Current Broncos

Saskatoon’s Kyle Crnkovic was the benefactor of a saucer pass from linemate Colton Dach March 13 against Swift Current. Crnkovic charged to the goal mouth, then chopped at the puck as it bounced off the ice after being delivered by Dach. Crnkovic’s chip shot wound up in the top corner of the net 6:18 into the third period leveling the score at 2-2. The Blades would score again 37 seconds later en route to a 4-2 victory.

