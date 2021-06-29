RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year: Matchup #8 – Arnold vs. Alexander

The 2020-21 RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year showdown continues! Help us sort through the top plays from the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season to determine the ultimate champion!

We’ve randomly distributed 32 of the top plays from 2020-21 across a bracket, creating head-to-head matchups that will roll out over the next month. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter every weekday to cast your vote in a new matchup and help us determine the 2020-21 RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year!

Visit WHL.ca/whlplayoftheyear for the complete bracket and list of matchups!

Matchup #8 – Campbell Arnold (Spokane Chiefs) vs. Gage Alexander (Winnipeg ICE)

May 8, 2021 – Campbell Arnold vs. Portland Winterhawks

Chiefs goaltender Campbell Arnold was determined to keep his side’s deficit at two goals on this instance with a remarkable stop off Winterhawks forward Simon Knak, who accepted a pass in the left-wing circle and had time, and a yawning cage to shoot at. Arnold slid from left to right to take away the open net and deny the Portland skater to keep the score 3-1 in favour of the home side.

March 31, 2021 – Gage Alexander vs. Saskatoon Blades

Winnipeg netminder Gage Alexander pulled off a series of spectacular saves against the Blades late in the first period on March 31. After stopping an initial shot from Saskatoon’s Tristen Robins, Alexander lunged across his crease from left to right to deny second and third opportunities from close range. Alexander’s efforts kept the game tied 1-1, but the Blades went on to win the contest 3-2.