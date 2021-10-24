EN
October 24, 2021
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night: Collin MacKenzie Slams the Door!
Ontario Hockey League
Collin MacKenzie comes post-to-post to rob Brett Harrison for the Save of the night
