QMJHL kicks off 2022 Golden Puck Awards with Kubota Top Prospect nominees

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League began its Golden Puck Awards season today by announcing the finalists for the 2022 Michael-Bossy Trophy presented by Kubota. The trophy is awarded annually to the QMJHL’s top prospect for the upcoming NHL Entry Draft. Nathan Gaucher (Quebec Remparts), Maveric Lamoureux (Drummondville Voltigeurs) and Tristan Luneau (Gatineau Olympiques) are the nominees for this year’s award.

The award is named after former QMJHLer and Hockey Hall of Famer, Michael Bossy, who was ranked sixth in the QMJHL’s 50 greatest players countdown as part of the League’s 50th anniversary celebrations. Past recipients of the Trophy include former stars Mario Lemieux, Pat LaFontaine, Sidney Crosby and Vincent Lecavalier.

Nathan Gaucher played his third season in the “Q” and posted more points than in his first two years combined. The Richelieu native scored 31 goals and added 26 assists in 66 regular season games. He also maintained a stunning +30 rating and scored six game-winning goals for the regular season champion Quebec Remparts.

Maveric Lamoureux confirmed his status as a potential first round selection at the upcoming NHL Draft after an impressive campaign. The Hawkesbury, Ontario native posted four goals and 20 assists, tripling his offensive output from last year. The 6’7” defenseman was a key piece for the Voltigeurs as they finished fourth in the Western Conference standings.

Tristan Luneau continued his impressive development on the Gatineau Olympiques’ blue line. The first overall selection at the 2020 QMJHL Draft piled up 43 points (12 goals and 31 assists) in 63 games this season. He also posted a +9 rating while helping the young Olympiques squad to a second-place finish in the Western Conference standings.