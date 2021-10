The latest edition of the OHL Saves of the Week is bookended by big-time stops from Owen Sound Attack netminder Mack Guzda. You’ll also get a glimpse of North Bay’s Dom DiVincentiis, Guelph’s Owen Bennett, Sudbury’s Mitchell Weeks, Windsor’s Xavier Medina, Mississauga’s Roman Basran, Kitchener’s Pavel Cajan and Ottawa’s Will Cranley.