October 9, 2021
Highlights: Sudbury vs. Soo
Ontario Hockey League
Jack Thompson led the way with a goal and 3 assists in the Wolves 6-3 road win over the Greyhounds.
2021-22 Canadian Hockey League Broadcast Schedule
6 days ago
Highlights: Cougars (3) at Blazers (8)
40 mins ago
Highlights: Chiefs (5) at Americans (1)
40 mins ago
Highlights: Oil Kings (2) at Tigers (3) – SO
41 mins ago
Highlights: Blades (6) at Wheat Kings (2)
41 mins ago
Player of the Night
CHL Player of the Night - Brady James (Oct 9)
43 mins ago
Oct. 9/21 – MISS (7) – KGN (2)
44 mins ago