MENU
October 8, 2022

Oct. 7/22 – HAM (4) – OS (1)

OHL Highlights
Owen Sound Attack
Watch more OHL on CHL TV

Jorian Donovan and Logan Morrison combine for 5 points to lead Hamilton to a 4-1 win.

More News
CHLTV GOTW preview: Mooseheads @ Islanders, Oct. 8, 2022
7 hours ago
CHL Daily: Oct. 8, 2022
8 hours ago
Oct. 7/22 - MON (1) - SHA (3)
8 hours ago
Oct. 7/22 - DRU (1) - BAC (5)
8 hours ago
Oct. 7/22 - QUE (4) - BLB (3)
8 hours ago
Oct. 7/22 - CAP (4) - BAT (7)
8 hours ago