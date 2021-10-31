EN
FR
MENU
CHL TV ALL-ACCESS SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE
October 31, 2021
Oct. 31/21 – NB (1) – SBY (3)
OHL Highlights
Sudbury Wolves
Watch more on CHL TV >
David Goyette recorded 2 assists in a 3-1 Wolves win over the Battalion on Halloween.
More News
2021-22 Canadian Hockey League Broadcast Schedule
4 weeks ago
QMJHL Highlights
Oct. 31/21 - ROU (5) - VIC (1)
4 hours ago
QMJHL Highlights
Oct. 31/21 - GAT (5) - CAP (2)
4 hours ago
QMJHL Highlights
Oct. 31/21 - HAL (3) - SNB (4)
4 hours ago
WHL Highlights
Oct. 30/21 - BDN (1) - PA (3)
8 hours ago
WHL Highlights
Oct. 30/21 - SAS (4) - MH (2)
8 hours ago
WHL Highlights
Oct. 30/21 - EVT (4) - SPO (1)
8 hours ago