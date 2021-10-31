EN
October 31, 2021
Oct. 30/21 – VIC (4) – KEL (5) OT
WHL Highlights
Kelowna Rockets
WHL Highlights
Oct. 30/21 - BDN (1) - PA (3)
2 hours ago
WHL Highlights
Oct. 30/21 - SAS (4) - MH (2)
2 hours ago
WHL Highlights
Oct. 30/21 - EVT (4) - SPO (1)
2 hours ago
WHL Highlights
Oct. 30/21 - KAM (4) - PG (1)
2 hours ago
Player of the Night
CHL Player of the Night - Olivier Nadeau (Oct 30)
7 hours ago
WHL Highlights
Oct. 30/21 - SC (3) - REG (7)
16 hours ago