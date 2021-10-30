EN
FR
MENU
CHL TV ALL-ACCESS SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE
October 30, 2021
Oct. 29/21 – KEL (2) – VAN (7)
WHL Highlights
Vancouver Giants
Watch more on CHL TV >
More News
2021-22 Canadian Hockey League Broadcast Schedule
4 weeks ago
Player of the Night
CHL Player of the Night - Justin Sourdif (Oct 29)
44 mins ago
OHL Highlights
Oct. 29/21 - OTT (3) - KGN (2) - OT
2 hours ago
QMJHL Highlights
Oct. 29/21 - SHA (5) - BLB (4)
2 hours ago
QMJHL Highlights
Oct. 29/21 - VIC (3) - CHI (2) SO
2 hours ago
QMJHL Highlights
Oct. 29/21 - GAT (3) - HAL (2)
3 hours ago
QMJHL Highlights
Oct. 29/21 - BAT (4) - BAC (6)
3 hours ago