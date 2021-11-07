EN
FR
MENU
CHL TV ALL-ACCESS SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE
November 7, 2021
Nov. 7/21 – BAR (4) – HAM (3) – OT
OHL Highlights
Hamilton Bulldogs
Watch more on CHL TV >
Nathan Allensen scored the OT winner to give the Colts a 4-3 road win over the Bulldogs.
More News
2021-22 Canadian Hockey League Broadcast Schedule
1 month ago
OHL Highlights
Nov. 2/21 – PBO (5) – KGN (6) - SO
2 hours ago
OHL Highlights
Nov. 7/21 - NIAG (1) - MISS (4)
3 hours ago
Player of the Night
CHL Player of the Night - Lukas Cormier (Nov 6)
11 hours ago
WHL Highlights
Nov. 6/21 CGY (2) - EDM (3)
14 hours ago
WHL Highlights
Nov. 6/21 POR (1) at VAN (3)
14 hours ago
WHL Highlights
Nov. 6/21 TRI (3) - SEA (4) - OT
14 hours ago