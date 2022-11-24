EN
FR
MENU
November 24, 2022
Nov. 23/22 – SAG (4) – FLNT (3) – OT
OHL Highlights
Flint Firebirds
Watch more
OHL
on CHL TV
Saginaw defeats Flint in overtime as Michael Misa’s 13th of the year wins it for the road team, 4-3.
More News
2023 Memorial Cup
Ernst shining as starter in Blazers crease
3 hours ago
CHL to NHL: Hollowell and Olausson debut
6 hours ago
1:34
2024 Memorial Cup
Soo Greyhounds to bid for 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Kia
8 hours ago
chl daily
CHL Daily: Barlow and Petrovsky lead the way for Owen Sound
8 hours ago
WHL Highlights
Nov. 23/22 - POR (5) - EVT (2)
11 hours ago
OHL Highlights
Nov. 23/22 - MISS (2) - SAR (6)
11 hours ago