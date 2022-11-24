EN
FR
MENU
November 24, 2022
Nov. 23/22 – MISS (2) – SAR (6)
OHL Highlights
Sarnia Sting
Watch more
OHL
on CHL TV
A multi-goal game from Sasha Pastujov lifted the Sting over the Steelheads 6-2.
More News
2023 Memorial Cup
Ernst shining as starter in Blazers crease
43 mins ago
CHL to NHL: Hollowell and Olausson debut
3 hours ago
1:34
2024 Memorial Cup
Soo Greyhounds to bid for 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Kia
5 hours ago
chl daily
CHL Daily: Barlow and Petrovsky lead the way for Owen Sound
5 hours ago
WHL Highlights
Nov. 23/22 - POR (5) - EVT (2)
8 hours ago
OHL Highlights
Nov. 23/22 - SAG (4) - FLNT (3) - OT
8 hours ago