Nov. 19/21 – SEA (5) – SPO (3)

Spokane, Wash. — Forwards Carter Streek and Braden Plaschewsky each scored their first career Western Hockey League goals for the Spokane Chiefs but it wasn’t enough as they lost to the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds, 5-3 on Friday night.

Seattle jumped out to a quick lead, scoring just 15 seconds into regulation as Conner Roulette whipped his seventh of the season inside the right post. The Thunderbirds controlled play for the remainder of the period, outshooting the Chiefs 19-3 but goaltender Mason Beaupit stood tall, turning aside 18 shots.

The Chiefs found the net in the second, tying it up at 3:54 as Streek — playing in his first game as a Chief after being acquired via trade last week — took advantage of a turnover in Seattle’s end for an unassisted goal. It was Streek’s 22nd career WHL game as he played the first 21 with Saskatoon.

Spokane took the lead at 8:09 as Luke Toporowski snuck one in short side to beat Seattle netminder Scott Ratzlaff. Only 15 seconds later, Plaschewsky — playing as an Affiliate Player for Spokane after being called up two weeks ago — found a loose puck in the blue paint to tap in for his first.

Seattle would not be deterred, cutting their deficit to one with a late goal from Jared Davidson (17:41) to make it 3-2 headed into the second intermission.

The Thunderbirds scored twice through traffic in the third to regain the lead and earn the victory. Sam Popowich threaded the puck from the left point at 6:47 before Roulette scored his second of the night, this time on the power play, to regain the lead for good at 13:03. Lucas Ciona capped the scoring with an empty netter late.

Spokane was outshot 20-41 on the night, going 0-for-2 on the power play and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill.

The Chiefs hit the road on Saturday to take on the Everett Silvertips, with puck drop at 6:05 p.m.

