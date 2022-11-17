Nov. 16/22 – FLNT (2) – SOO (1)

- Maple Leafs prospect Braeden Kressler opened the scoring with his tenth of the season, burying a shorthanded tally on a feed from Jets pick, Dmitry Kuzmin
- Greyhounds netminder Charlie Schenkel stopped 29 of 31 shots and was named the first star
- In his first game since being traded from the Petes, veteran defenceman Artem Guryev scored his first goal as Firebird on a feed from Amadeus Lombardi. The secondary assist was awarded to 2021 sixth-round pick Daks Klinkhammer: his first OHL point
Game Centre | Firebirds Post-Gam6