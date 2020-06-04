Nick Robertson wins CHL Sportsman of the Year Award presented by Cavendish Farms

Toronto, ON – The Canadian Hockey League is proud to announce that Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Nick Robertson of the Peterborough Petes is the 2019-20 recipient of the CHL Sportsman of the Year Award presented by Cavendish Farms.

Robertson led the entire CHL with 55 goals in just 46 games played while adding 31 assists for a total of 86 points along with 40 penalty minutes.

“Cavendish Farms proudly congratulates Nick Robertson of the Peterborough Petes on receiving the CHL Sportsman of the Year Award presented by Cavendish Farms. Nick set a positive example for his fellow teammates, opponents, fans and the Peterborough community, both on and off the ice. We look forward to watching Nick continue his hockey career in the near future.”

The 18-year-old from Northville, Michigan, finished tenth in Ontario Hockey League scoring during his third career season after being chosen by the Leafs in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft and signing his entry-level contract in September. He was held without a goal just nine times over the course of the season and went on a 14-game goal-scoring streak from January 9 to February 8 upon his return from the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship where he played for Team USA. His impressive 1.20 goals-per-game pace is the highest the CHL has seen since Rene Corbet of the Drummondville Voltigeurs and Pat Peake of the Detroit Junior Red Wings back in 1992-93 when considering players with more than 20 goals scored and over 30 games to their credit in a single season. The 1992-93 campaign is also the last time a Petes player has reached the 50-goal milestone.

“I want to thank the CHL for awarding me the most sportsmanlike player of the year,” Robertson said. “I just want to thank my organization the Peterborough Petes as well as the GM Mike Oke, head coach Rob Wilson, and my teammates. And finally I’d like to thank the fans in Peterborough for all of their support and making it an electrifying building every night. I hope everyone stays safe and healthy.”

Robertson is the first member of the Petes to win the national award since presentation began in 1990 following previous team nominees Ryan Spooner (2010) and Mike Ricci (1990). The OHL’s most recent recipient is Nick Suzuki, now a member of the Montreal Canadiens, who was recognized in 2017 while starring for the Owen Sound Attack. This is the second straight season a Robertson has been recognized on the national stage with Nick following in the footsteps of older brother Jason who led the CHL in scoring with 117 points as a member of the Niagara IceDogs one year ago.

Finalists for the award were 2020 NHL Draft prospect Seth Jarvis of the Western Hockey League’s Portland Winterhawks and Calgary Flames prospect Jakob Pelletier of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Moncton Wildcats.