October 9, 2021
Nadeau had fun against Rouyn! Huskies 0 Cataractes 5
QMJHL
2021-22 Canadian Hockey League Broadcast Schedule
5 days ago
Val-d'Or wins in shootout! Foreurs 4 Olympiques 3
33 mins ago
Player of the Night
CHL Player of the Night - Lukas Svejkovsky (Oct 8)
12 hours ago
Highlights: Cougars (4) at Giants (6)
12 hours ago
Highlights: Pats (2) at Warriors (3)
12 hours ago
Titan wins against Saint John! Sea Dogs 2 Titan 5
12 hours ago
Charlottetown wins at home! Mooseheads 1 Islanders 4
12 hours ago