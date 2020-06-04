Memorial Cup #TBT: Strome sets single game points record

In the absence of the 2020 Memorial Cup presented by Kia, we take a look back at some of history’s greatest moments and achievements during the Canadian Hockey League’s prestigious national championship.

The record book was re-written back on May 22, 2017, when Erie Otters captain Dylan Strome produced a seven point performance scoring four goals and three assists in a 12-5 round-robin victory over the Saint John Sea Dogs.

Strome’s single game points record surpassed the previous high of six, originally set by Hamilton’s Joe Contini on May 12, 1976, against New Westminster where he scored three goals and three assists in an 8-4 win. Guy Rouleau did the same for Hull, twice, on May 10, 1986, in a 7-5 win against Portland then again on May 16 in a 9-3 win over Kamloops. Mike Mathers of the Blazers also added his name to the list on May 16, 1992, in an 8-3 win against Seattle, while Otters forward Taylor Raddysh had a monster game of his own alongside Strome with two goals and four assists.

The OHL champion Otters came up short in their ultimate goal of hoisting the Memorial, losing to the host Windsor Spitfires in a thrilling 4-3 final. Despite the loss, Strome sill earned tournament MVP honours winning the Stafford Smythe Memorial Trophy as well as the Ed Chynoweth Trophy as top scorer with seven goals and four assists for 11 points in five games.

