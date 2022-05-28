EN
May 28, 2022
May 27/22 – WSR (4) – FLNT (2) – Game 4
2022 OHL Playoffs
OHL Highlights
Flint Firebirds
The Spitfires hang on to win 4-2 in game 4 to even up the Western Conference Championship Series.
2:11
Kamloops selected to host 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia
22 hours ago
Road to the Memorial Cup
1 month ago
2022 WHL Playoffs
WHL Highlights
May 27/22 - WPG (1) - EDM (7) - Game 5
8 hours ago
2022 WHL Playoffs
WHL Highlights
May 27/22 - SEA (3) - KAM (4) - OT - Game 5
8 hours ago
2022 OHL Playoffs
OHL Highlights
May 27/22 - HAM (6) - NB (0) - Game 4
8 hours ago
Player of the Night
CHL Player of the Night - Jan Mysak (May 27)
9 hours ago
Jim Rutherford Trophy: Brett Brochu (London Knights)
1 day ago