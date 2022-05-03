EN
FR
MENU
DON'T MISS A SECOND OF THE ACTION - CHL TV PLAYOFF PACKAGES NOW AVAILABLE!
May 3, 2022
May 2/22 – EVT (3) – VAN (6) – Game 6
2022 WHL Playoffs
WHL Highlights
WHL Network
Watch more on CHL TV >
More News
Road to the Memorial Cup
2 weeks ago
Senators prospect Ostapchuk named WHL Player of the Week
3 hours ago
Penguins prospect Gauthier named WHL Goaltender of the Week
3 hours ago
Frontenacs' Zayde Wisdom Named OHL Player of the Week
3 hours ago
Firebirds' Luke Cavallin Named OHL Goaltender of the Week
3 hours ago
QMJHL Player of the Week | Xavier Simoneau (May 2, 2022)
3 hours ago
Videotron Team of the Week | 2021-2022 | Week 25
3 hours ago