TICKETS TO THE 2022 KUBOTA CHL/NHL TOP PROSPECTS GAME NOW AVAILABLE
March 18, 2022
Mar.17/22 – NIAG (3) – BAR (5)
OHL Highlights
Barrie Colts
Scoring by committee got the job done for Barrie as they defeat Niagara 5-3 on home ice.
