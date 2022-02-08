Knights’ Luke Evangelista Named OHL Player of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Nashville Predators prospect Luke Evangelista of the London Knights is the OHL Player of the Week with six goals, four assists and 10 points in three games with a plus/minus rating of plus-6.

Back in action for the first time since Jan. 23rd, the Knights won three straight over the weekend as Evangelista led the way, scoring in all three outings. He opened the scoring on the power play in Friday’s 5-1 win over the Windsor Spitfires before collecting a career-high five points including a hat trick and two assists in Saturday’s 6-3 defeat of the Kitchener Rangers. The 6-foot, 171Ib. right-winger was back at it on Sunday, hitting the empty net twice while adding two assists in London’s 8-3 road win over the Owen Sound Attack to extend his point streak to seven games. Evangelista surpassed his 2019-20 point total of 61 (23-38–61) recorded over 62 games in his 31st game of the season on Sunday.

A 19-year-old native of Oakville, Ont., Evangelista sits tied for the OHL goal-scoring lead with 32 tallies in just 31 games. He’s fourth in overall points with 64 (32-32–64) and leads OHL players with 2.06 points-per-game. The third-year forward was a second round (42nd overall) pick of the Nashville Predators in the 2020 NHL Draft, and signed a three-year entry level NHL contract in November 2020. Evangelista was London’s first round (14th overall) pick in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection.

Also considered for the award this week, Flint Firebirds forward Amadeus Lombardi registered a goal and five assists for six points in a pair of victories for his club. Edmonton Oilers prospect Matvey Petrov of the North Bay Battalion was also a force, scoring four goals along with two assists for six points as the Troops went 3-0 on home ice.

2021-22 OHL Players of the Week – Regular Season:

Jan. 31 – Feb. 6: Luke Evangelista (London Knights)

Jan. 24 – Jan. 30: Brandt Clarke (Barrie Colts)

Jan. 17 – Jan. 23: Riley Piercey (Flint Firebirds)

Jan. 10 – Jan. 16: David Goyette (Sudbury Wolves)

Jan. 3 – Jan 9: Wyatt Johnston (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 27 – Jan. 2: James Hardie (Mississauga Steelheads)

Dec. 13 – Dec. 19: Ty Tullio (Oshawa Generals)

Dec. 6 – Dec. 12: Lucas Edmonds (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 29 – Dec. 5: Wyatt Johnston (Windsor Spitfires)

Nov. 22 – Nov. 28: Brennan Othmann (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 15 – Nov. 21: Brandon Coe (North Bay Battalion)

Nov. 8 – Nov. 14: Antonio Stranges (London Knights)

Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Shane Wright (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Tucker Robertson (Peterborough Petes)

Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Rory Kerins (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Calum Ritchie (Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Jack Thompson (Sudbury Wolves)