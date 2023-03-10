Kia TopX Show – Zach Benson and Riley Heidt

Today we have an all hair episode for you with two of the best mullets and NHL Draft prospects in the WHL.

First, the seconding leading scorer in the Dub, Zach Benson comes to us fresh off a two-week road trip to tell us what those are like, how the Winnipeg ICE have been able to be so consistent this season and what the team learned from last year’s playoff run.

Then, the 6th leading scoring in the dub, Riley Heidt, kicks his roommate out to tell us about being on the road, how the Prince George Cougars are taking an underdog mentality this season and how nice it’s been going through the draft year process with linemate Koehn Ziemmer.