This week we chat with Montreal Canadiens prospect Joshua Roy about the different feeling in Sherbrooke this year, how he has to continue to evolve as a player and getting a chance for another gold at World Juniors. Then Anaheim Ducks prospect Nathan Gaucher tells us what it’s like to be playing for the best team in the CHL right now, how their sights are firmly set on a Q championship and sending 4 Remparts to Team Canada’s selection camp.