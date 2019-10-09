Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 4

Toronto, ON – The Canadian Hockey League today announced the week four edition of the Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2019-20 season. The weekly rankings of the CHL’s Top-10 teams are selected by a panel of National Hockey League scouts.

The Week 4 Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings are (1) Oshawa Generals, (2) Chicoutimi Sagueneens, (3) Sherbrooke Phoenix, (4) Cape Breton Eagles, (5) Calgary Hitmen, (6) Prince Albert Raiders, (7) Charlottetown Islanders, (8) London Knights, (9) Edmonton Oil Kings, and (10) Ottawa 67’s, with honourable mention to the Sudbury Wolves, Moose Jaw Warriors, and Shawinigan Cataractes.