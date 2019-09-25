Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 2

Toronto, ON – The Canadian Hockey League today announced the week two edition of the Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2019-20 season. The weekly rankings of the CHL’s Top-10 teams are selected by a panel of National Hockey League scouts.

The Week 2 Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings are (1) Ottawa 67’s, (2) Chicoutimi Sagueneens, (3) Saskatoon Blades, (4) Edmonton Oil Kings, (5) Sherbrooke Phoenix, (6) Vancouver Giants, (7) Barrie Colts, (8) Saginaw Spirit, (9) London Knights, and (10) Halifax Mooseheads, with honourable mention to the Cape Breton Eagles, Portland Winterhawks, and Kitchener Rangers.