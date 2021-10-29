EN
FR
MENU
CHL TV ALL-ACCESS SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE
October 29, 2021
Kia CHL Top-10 Goals From Imports
Watch more
Kia Top-10 Plays
on CHL TV
This week we take a look at the top-10 goals scored by import players.
More News
2021-22 Canadian Hockey League Broadcast Schedule
4 weeks ago
OHL Highlights
Oct. 28/21 – OSH (3) – NB (2)
3 hours ago
Player of the Night
CHL Player of the Night - Ryan Del Monte (Oct 28)
3 hours ago
QMJHL Highlights
Oct. 28/21 - SHA (2) - QUE (1)
3 hours ago
OHL Highlights
Oct. 28/21 – GUE (3) - WSR (6)
13 hours ago
OHL Highlights
Oct. 28/21 – HAM (3) – PBO (4)
13 hours ago
QMJHL Highlights
Oct. 28/21 – RIM (2) - ROU (3) SO
13 hours ago