EN
FR
MENU
CHL TV ALL-ACCESS SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE
October 17, 2021
Jérémy Lapointe leads the way against Gatineau! Olympiques 1 Voltigeurs 2
QMJHL Highlights
QMJHL
Watch more on CHL TV >
More News
2021-22 Canadian Hockey League Broadcast Schedule
2 weeks ago
OHL Highlights
OCT.17/21 - SBY (4) - OTT (7)
2 hours ago
QMJHL Highlights
Shutout for Louchard! Saguenéens 4 Drakkar 0
2 hours ago
OHL Highlights
OCT. 17/21 - BAR (6) - NB (4)
3 hours ago
QMJHL Highlights
Rimouski scores ten goals! Océanic 10 Armada 2
4 hours ago
QMJHL Highlights
Three-point night for Crevier and Rochette! Remparts 8 Foreurs 2
4 hours ago
QMJHL Highlights
A shutout for Mathis Rousseau! Mooseheads 4 Wildcats 0
4 hours ago