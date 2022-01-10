EN
FR
MENU
CHL TV ALL-ACCESS SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE
January 10, 2022
Jan. 9/22 – PBO (2) – MISS (5)
OHL Highlights
Mississauga Steelheads
Watch more on CHL TV >
James Hardie scored twice and added an assist helping the Steelheads to a 5-2 win over the Petes.
More News
2021-22 Canadian Hockey League Broadcast Schedule
2 months ago
From the Point
From the Point: Pats centre Connor Bedard
4 hours ago
Player of the Night
CHL Player of the Night - Antonio Stranges (Jan 9)
5 hours ago
OHL Highlights
Jan. 9/22 – BAR (7) – OS (3)
6 hours ago
OHL Highlights
Jan. 9/22 – WSR (10) – SOO (4)
6 hours ago
OHL Highlights
Jan. 9/22 – LDN (6) – KIT (2)
6 hours ago
OHL Highlights
Jan. 9/22 - SBY (2) - OSH (5)
6 hours ago