EN
FR
MENU
CHL TV ALL-ACCESS SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE
January 31, 2022
Jan. 30/22 – LET (0) – EDM (6)
WHL Highlights
WHL Network
Watch more on CHL TV >
More News
WHL announces postponement of four WHL Regular Season games in Manitoba
10 hours ago
From the Point
From the Point: ICE centre Matthew Savoie
10 hours ago
Broncos name Chad Leslie full-time general manager
10 hours ago
67's' Max Donoso Named OHL Goaltender of the Week
10 hours ago
Colts' Brandt Clarke Named OHL Player of the Week
10 hours ago
Winterhawks netminder Gauthier named WHL Goaltender of the Week
10 hours ago