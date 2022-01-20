EN
FR
MENU
CHL TV ALL-ACCESS SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE
January 20, 2022
Jan. 19/22 – CGY (2) – MJ (8)
WHL Highlights
WHL Network
Watch more on CHL TV >
More News
WHL Highlights
Jan. 19/22 - VIC (1) - PG (4)
1 hour ago
Player of the Night
CHL Player of the Night - Jagger Firkus (Jan 19)
2 hours ago
WHL announces pausing of team activities for Brandon and Kelowna
14 hours ago
chl on tsn
NHL Draft
9 CHLers project as 2022 first rounders in TSN's latest rankings
17 hours ago
WHL Highlights
Jan. 18/22 - CGY (4) - REG (3) – SO
24 hours ago
WHL Highlights
Jan. 18/22 - PA (1) - EDM (4)
24 hours ago