EN
FR
MENU
CHL TV ALL-ACCESS SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE
January 15, 2022
JAN. 15/22 – SBY (4) – OTT (5) – SO
OHL Highlights
Ottawa 67s
Watch more on CHL TV >
Luca Pinelli scored once, added two assists as the 67’s beat the Wolves 5-4 in a shootout.
More News
2021-22 Canadian Hockey League Broadcast Schedule
2 months ago
WHL Highlights
Jan. 15/22 - BDN (3) - EDM (5)
2 hours ago
WHL Highlights
Jan. 15/22 - PA (1) - CGY (4)
2 hours ago
OHL Highlights
Jan.15/22 - MISS (3) - BAR (1)
4 hours ago
Player of the Night
CHL Player of the Night - David Goyette (Jan 14)
13 hours ago
WHL Highlights
Jan. 14/22 - VIC (4) - KEL (6)
14 hours ago
WHL Highlights
CHL on TSN - Jan. 14/21 - PG (3) - VAN (2) - OT
14 hours ago