January 13, 2022
Jan. 12/22 – TC (2) – EVT (6)
2021-22 Canadian Hockey League Broadcast Schedule
2 months ago
OHL Announces Postponements and Rescheduled Games
5 hours ago
QMJHL cancels Maritimes leg of the QMJHL Cup
5 hours ago
Canadian Hockey League Selects Sportradar for Multi-Year Integrity Support
6 hours ago
CHL Player of the Night - Ronan Seeley (Jan 12)
6 hours ago
Jan. 12/22 – SC (2) – LET (3) - OT
6 hours ago
Jan. 12/22 – BDN (3) – MH (4) - OT
6 hours ago