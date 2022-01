The Kamloops Blazers (21-9-1-0) won 7-1 over the Prince George Cougars on Saturday night at home.

It was a great night for the young players as Tye Spencer led the way with 4 assists. Dylan Sydor had two goals and an assist, Fraser Minten pitched in with a goal and two assists, Mats Lindgren had a goal and an assist, and Kaden Hammell and Luke Korte each scored their first WHL goals.

The Blazers return to action on home ice Friday, January 7th against the Portland Winterhawks.