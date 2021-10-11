IceDogs’ Tucker Tynan named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Niagara IceDogs netminder Tucker Tynan is the OHL Goaltender of the Week with two victories, a 1.44 goals-against average and a .950 save percentage in a pair of contests.

Tynan was victorious in his return to the crease on Thursday in Barrie, stopping 25 of the 26 shots he faced as the IceDogs defeated the Colts 4-1. The game was Tynan’s first regular season matchup since the tragic events of December 12, 2019 that saw the goaltender suffer a deep laceration to his thigh. The long road of rest and rehabilitation continued to pay off for Tynan on Saturday in Niagara as he earned first star honours, stopping 32 shots before turning aside four of the six Oshawa Generals shootout attempts he faced in a 3-2 home opening victory.

A 19-year-old native of Chicago, Ill., Tynan is embarking on his second season in Niagara after impressing as a rookie in 2019-20 when he went 11-8-3-1 with a 3.80 goals-against average and .910 save percentage over 23 games. The 6-foot, 159Ib. goaltender was originally Niagara’s 10th round (192nd overall) pick in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection from the Detroit Little Caesars 16U program.

A pair of other candidates were given consideration for the award as Flint Firebirds netminder Luke Cavallin was perfect in his lone appearance last week, posting a 35-save shutout as the Firebirds defeated visiting Erie 3-0 on Saturday. London Knights goaltender Brett Brochu joined Tynan in going 2-0 while posting a 2.40 goals-against average and .919 save percentage as London defeated the Owen Sound Attack on back-to-back nights.