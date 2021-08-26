ICE defenceman Lambos signs entry-level deal with Wild

The Minnesota Wild have signed Winnipeg ICE defenceman Carson Lambos to a three-year, entry-level contract.
Wild general manager Bill Guerin announced the signing Wednesday.
Lambos, a product of Winnipeg, Man., was selected by Minnesota in the first round, 26th overall, of the 2021 NHL Draft.
Welcome to the #StateOfHockey, Carson! ✍
The #mnwild has signed defenseman Carson Lambos to a three-year, entry-level contract.
🗞 » https://t.co/DKrAY6nSBl pic.twitter.com/0kabAgumiG
— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) August 25, 2021
In 64 career WHL games, all with the ICE, Lambos has recorded 33 points (9G-24A). The 6-foot-1, 197-pound rearguard led all WHL rookie defencemen in scoring with 32 points (8G-24A) during the 2019 season.
Lambos was originally selected by the ICE with the second overall pick in the 2018 WHL Draft.
That look says it all!
A BIG day for @Carsonlamb7 👊 pic.twitter.com/BsW0SyZE53
— Winnipeg ICE (@WHLWpgICE) August 25, 2021
Internationally, the 18-year-old represented Canada at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, where he was named a tournament All-Star in 2017 as a member of Canada White.