August 26, 2021

ICE defenceman Lambos signs entry-level deal with Wild

WHL
WHL Network
The Minnesota Wild have signed Winnipeg ICE defenceman Carson Lambos to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Wild general manager Bill Guerin announced the signing Wednesday.

Lambos, a product of Winnipeg, Man., was selected by Minnesota in the first round, 26th overall, of the 2021 NHL Draft.

In 64 career WHL games, all with the ICE, Lambos has recorded 33 points (9G-24A). The 6-foot-1, 197-pound rearguard led all WHL rookie defencemen in scoring with 32 points (8G-24A) during the 2019 season.

Lambos was originally selected by the ICE with the second overall pick in the 2018 WHL Draft.

Internationally, the 18-year-old represented Canada at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, where he was named a tournament All-Star in 2017 as a member of Canada White.

