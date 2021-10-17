EN
FR
MENU
CHL TV ALL-ACCESS SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE
October 17, 2021
Highlights: Blazers (5) at Giants (0)
WHL Highlights
WHL Network
Watch more on CHL TV >
More News
2021-22 Canadian Hockey League Broadcast Schedule
2 weeks ago
Player of the Night
CHL Player of the Night - Jeremie Poirier (Oct 16)
3 hours ago
WHL Highlights
Highlights: Americans (3) at Winterhawks (4)
5 hours ago
WHL Highlights
Highlights: Pats (3) at ICE (6)
5 hours ago
WHL Highlights
Highlights: Royals (1) at Cougars (3)
5 hours ago
OHL Highlights
Oct. 16/21 - SOO (3) - OS (5)
5 hours ago
Saturday Highlights: A night of firsts in the crease
5 hours ago