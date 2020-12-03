Hats hit the ice on Day 4 of Memorial eCup presented by Kia

Three was the lucky number on the fourth night of action of the Memorial eCup presented by Kia:

Victoriaville Tigres 6 vs. Kingston Frontenacs 3

Départ canon pour Félix Paré qui l'emporte 6-3 face à Braden Haché et les @KingstonFronts ! 😎 Les Tigres passent au deuxième tour de la eCoupe Memorial ! #GoTigresGo pic.twitter.com/0O9hsKwC9v — Tigres de Victoriaville (@TigresVicto) December 4, 2020

Blink and you’ll miss it. Just 25 seconds after puck drop, Victoriaville got on the board in the opening game of the night as 2021 NHL Draft prospect Nicolas Daigle lit the lamp to begin a four-goal opening-period outburst by the Tigres. Despite the early lead, however, the opposing Frontenacs came out refocused in the middle frame, drawing tallies from forwards Jordan Frasca and Justin Pringle to pull within two before Tigres representative Felix Pare got on the board himself en route to an eventual 6-3 victory that sees Victoriaville advance to the next round.

Sudbury Wolves 7 vs. Chicoutimi Sagueneens 2

Wolves booming centre Quinton Byfield showed why the Los Angeles Kings called his name second overall in the 2020 NHL Draft, coming up with a phenomenal four-game effort against the Sagueneens that counted three unanswered tallies to open the game before later cashing in once more to power Sudbury to a 7-2 victory. Led by Blake Murray, the Wolves now ready for second-round action.

Acadie-Bathurst Titan 6 vs. Everett Silvertips 2

Dylan Champagne moves on to Round 2 with a 6-2 win over Jackson Berezowski of @WHLsilvertips! Dylan Champagne passe à la deuxième ronde avec une victoire 6-2 sur Jackson Berezowski des Silvertips! 🚨: Kidney (3), Desgagnes, Huckins, Chisholm

🏒: 20-9 Titan#KiaCHLeCup pic.twitter.com/OpCJMwjFpb — Acadie-Bathurst Titan (@ABTitan) December 4, 2020

Another game, another hat-trick in Thursday’s third contest that saw the Titan pick up a 6-2 win over the Silvertips powered by a three-goal effort from 2021 NHL Draft hopeful Riley Kidney, with his first tally coming early in the middle frame to give his side a four-goal advantage. With Dylan Champagne at the controls, the win sees the Titan move on to the second round.

Kitchener Rangers 4 vs. Kelowna Rockets 2

Look out for the Blueshirts in the second round 🙌 A Liam Hawel (@hawel24) hat-trick helps propel Graham Dickerson (@Gdickerson_) and the @OHLRangers past the @Kelowna_Rockets 4-2! 🎮 Watch 🎥: https://t.co/gXE0XOmJer

Bracket 🏒: https://t.co/BlJANVYUcU pic.twitter.com/9nfmVzVFNY — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) December 4, 2020

Two heavyweights squared off in the final contest of the night, carrying a one-all score into the second period before Rangers veteran forward Liam Hawel turned it up a notch in finding the back of the net three times. Grabbing goals from NHL prospects Dillon Hamaliuk and Nolan Foote, the Rockets endeavoured but fell short of a comeback as the Rangers represented by Graham Dickerson ultimately prevailed 4-2 to advance to the next round.