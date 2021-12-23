Generals’ Ty Tullio Named OHL Player of the Week

The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Edmonton Oilers prospect Ty Tullio of the Oshawa Generals is the OHL Player of the Week, posting four goals and three assists for seven points in two games.

Tullio took centre stage in consecutive performances, helping the Generals enter the holiday break on a four-game winning streak. He scored his first career OHL hat trick in natural fashion on Friday, earning first star honours as the Generals skated to a 4-2 win in Ottawa. He was back at it a night later in Peterborough, teaming up with linemate Stuart Rolofs to score and add three assists in an 8-4 win over the rival Petes.

A 19-year-old right-winger from Lakeshore, Ont., Tullio leads the Generals with 38 points (12-26–38) over 26 games in this, his third OHL season. Oshawa’s captain leads all OHL skaters with 21 power play points while sitting fourth with 119 shots on goal. He’s recorded 146 points (54-92–146) over 148 career regular season games with the Generals after being the club’s first round (11th overall) pick in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection. Tullio was a fifth round (126th overall) pick by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2020 NHL Draft. He signed an entry level NHL contract with the Oilers in September.

Tullio becomes the second Generals player to earn Player of the Week honours this season after rookie Calum Ritchie did so from Oct. 11-17.

Also considered for the award this week, Peterborough Petes forward Tucker Robertson recorded seven points (4-3–7) over three contests as the Petes played to a 1-2-0-0 record. Dallas Stars prospect Wyatt Johnston of the Windsor Spitfires recorded six points (2-4–6) in a pair of victories as the Spits surged to the top of the West Division.

2021-22 OHL Players of the Week – Regular Season:

Dec. 13 – Dec. 19: Ty Tullio (Oshawa Generals)

Dec. 6 – Dec. 12: Lucas Edmonds (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 29 – Dec. 5: Wyatt Johnston (Windsor Spitfires)

Nov. 22 – Nov. 28: Brennan Othmann (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 15 – Nov. 21: Brandon Coe (North Bay Battalion)

Nov. 8 – Nov. 14: Antonio Stranges (London Knights)

Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Shane Wright (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Tucker Robertson (Peterborough Petes)

Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Rory Kerins (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Calum Ritchie (Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Jack Thompson (Sudbury Wolves)