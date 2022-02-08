Generals’ Patrick Leaver Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Patrick Leaver of the Oshawa Generals is the OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 2-0-0-0 with a 1.44 goals-against average, .955 save percentage and one shutout.

Leaver claims the honour for the second time this season, helping the Generals put together a perfect weekend by stopping 64 of the 67 shots he faced. He was in the crease on Friday in Mississauga as the Generals edged the first place Steelheads 4-3 in a shootout. Leaver stopped 33 of the 36 shots he faced before turning aside all nine Steelheads shootout attempts to secure the win. He was back at it on Saturday in Barrie, posting his second shutout of the season as the Generals were outshot 31-17 but managed to defeat the Colts 1-0 on a third period goal from Ryan Gagnier.

An 18-year-old from Perth, Ont., Leaver leads all OHL goaltenders with a .935 save percentage since January 1. His overall season totals include a 15-9-1-1 record, 2.95 goals-against average, .916 save percentage and two shutouts in 28 games. The former eighth round (158th overall) pick in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection was the 29th-ranked North American goaltender on NHL Central Scouting’s Midterm Rankings released in January.

Also considered for the award this week, London Knights netminder Brett Brochu played to a 3-0-0-0 record with a 2.33 goals-against average and .936 save percentage as the Knights continue to lead the Western Conference. Luke Cavallin of the Flint Firebirds was 2-0-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and .956 save percentage as the Firebirds remain hot.

2021-22 OHL Goaltenders of the Week – Regular Season:

Jan. 31 – Feb. 6: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)

Jan. 24 – Jan. 30: Max Donoso (Ottawa 67’s)

Jan. 17 – Jan. 23: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)

Jan. 10 – Jan. 16: Mitchell Weeks (Sudbury Wolves)

Jan. 3 – Jan. 9: Nolan Lalonde (Erie Otters)

Dec. 27 – Jan. 2: Joe Ranger (Mississauga Steelheads)

Dec. 13 – Dec. 19: Owen Bennett (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 6 – Dec. 12: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)

Nov. 29 – Dec. 5: Leevi Merilainen (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 22 – Nov. 28: Tye Austin (Peterborough Petes)

Nov. 15 – Nov. 21: Ben Gaudreau (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 8 – Nov. 14: Joe Vrbetic (North Bay Battalion

Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Roman Basran (Mississauga Steelheads)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Jacob Oster (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Brett Brochu (London Knights)

Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Tucker Tynan (Niagara IceDogs)