Frontenacs’ Zayde Wisdom Named OHL Player of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Philadelphia Flyers prospect Zayde Wisdom of the Kingston Frontenacs is the OHL Player of the Week, leading the League with eight points including four goals and four assists over four games.

Wisdom helped the Frontenacs eliminate the Oshawa Generals in their six game first round series, picking up a point in all four of his outings. The right-winger posted four points in Game 4 of the series on Thursday in Oshawa, scoring twice while adding two assists to earn first star honours in a 6-2 win. He proceeded to collect an assist in each of his next three contests, with a primary helper coming on Shane Wright’s overtime winner in Game 6 to send the Fronts to the second round.

A 5-foot-10, 201Ib. native of Toronto, Ont., Wisdom currently leads the OHL Playoffs with 12 points (4-8–12) over six games along with a League-best plus/minus rating of plus-11. He recorded 38 points (9-29–38) in 43 regular season games after recovering from shoulder surgery that sidelined him until December. He has posted 107 points (41-66–107) in 165 career regular season games over three seasons in Kingston. Wisdom spent the 2020-21 campaign with the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms, collecting 18 points (7-11–18) in 28 games after he was a fourth round (94th overall) selection by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2020 NHL Draft. Wisdom was Kingston’s fourth round (73rd overall) pick from the OHL Cup champion Toronto Jr. Canadiens in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection.

Also considered for the award this week, Anaheim Ducks prospect Mason McTavish picked up seven points (4-3–7) in three games as the Hamilton Bulldogs eliminated the Peterborough Petes in the first round of the playoffs. Edmonton Oilers prospect Ty Tullio recorded seven points (2-5–7) in four games as the Generals were ousted from the postseason by Kingston.

2021-22 OHL Players of the Week – Playoffs:

Apr. 25 – May 1: Zayde Wisdom (Kingston Frontenacs)

Apr. 19 – Apr. 24: Antonio Stranges (London Knights)

2021-22 OHL Players of the Week – Regular Season:

Apr. 11 – Apr. 18: Robert Calisti (Soo Greyhounds)

Apr. 4 – Apr. 10: Martin Chromiak (Kingston Frontenacs)

Mar. 28 – Apr. 3: Mason McTavish (Hamilton Bulldogs)

Mar. 21 – Mar. 27: Dalton Duhart (Saginaw Spirit)

Mar. 14 – Mar. 20: Matthew Maggio (Windsor Spitfires)

Mar. 7 – Mar. 13: Lucas Edmonds (Kingston Frontenacs)

Feb. 28 – Mar. 6: Theo Hill (Sarnia Sting)

Feb. 21 – Feb. 27: Logan Morrison (Hamilton Bulldogs)

Feb. 14 – Feb. 20: Antonio Stranges (London Knights)

Feb. 7 – Feb. 13: Logan Morrison (Hamilton Bulldogs).

Jan. 31 – Feb. 6: Luke Evangelista (London Knights)

Jan. 24 – Jan. 30: Brandt Clarke (Barrie Colts)

Jan. 17 – Jan. 23: Riley Piercey (Flint Firebirds)

Jan. 10 – Jan. 16: David Goyette (Sudbury Wolves)

Jan. 3 – Jan 9: Wyatt Johnston (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 27 – Jan. 2: James Hardie (Mississauga Steelheads)

Dec. 13 – Dec. 19: Ty Tullio (Oshawa Generals)

Dec. 6 – Dec. 12: Lucas Edmonds (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 29 – Dec. 5: Wyatt Johnston (Windsor Spitfires)

Nov. 22 – Nov. 28: Brennan Othmann (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 15 – Nov. 21: Brandon Coe (North Bay Battalion)

Nov. 8 – Nov. 14: Antonio Stranges (London Knights)

Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Shane Wright (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Tucker Robertson (Peterborough Petes)

Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Rory Kerins (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Calum Ritchie (Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Jack Thompson (Sudbury Wolves)